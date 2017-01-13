2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit
13 January 2017 12:46:50
|Tweet
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Following a redesign, the Camry race car will compete on the race track in 2017 as Toyota defends its NASCAR Premier Series manufacturer’s championship.
The production Camry received a radical redesign for 2018 and engineers from Calty Design Research, Toyota’s North American design studio, and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) worked together to ensure the NASCAR Camry showcased the same aggressive attributes as its updated production sibling. TRD and Calty worked together with NASCAR throughout the process.
Toyota entered NASCAR Premier Series competition with the Camry in 2007 and the manufacturer won its first driver’s championship in 2015, followed by its first manufacturer’s championship in 2016. Camry drivers have won 95 NASCAR Premier Series races over 10 seasons.
The NASCAR Camry will make its debut on-track in 2017 prior to the 2018 production Camry hitting showroom floors at Toyota dealerships later this year. The NASCAR Camry will first compete at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 in The Clash at Daytona before defending its Daytona 500 title on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota MR2 SpyderEngine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 158.6 nm / 117.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...