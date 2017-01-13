2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit

After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.





Following a redesign, the Camry race car will compete on the race track in 2017 as Toyota defends its NASCAR Premier Series manufacturer’s championship.





The production Camry received a radical redesign for 2018 and engineers from Calty Design Research, Toyota’s North American design studio, and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) worked together to ensure the NASCAR Camry showcased the same aggressive attributes as its updated production sibling. TRD and Calty worked together with NASCAR throughout the process.





Toyota entered NASCAR Premier Series competition with the Camry in 2007 and the manufacturer won its first driver’s championship in 2015, followed by its first manufacturer’s championship in 2016. Camry drivers have won 95 NASCAR Premier Series races over 10 seasons.

The NASCAR Camry will make its debut on-track in 2017 prior to the 2018 production Camry hitting showroom floors at Toyota dealerships later this year. The NASCAR Camry will first compete at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 in The Clash at Daytona before defending its Daytona 500 title on Sunday, Feb. 26.





Tags: toyota, toyota camry, toyota camry nascar, 2018 toyota camry nascar

Posted in Toyota, Motorsports