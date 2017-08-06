2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

Suzuki is expanding the range of the current Swift with the introduction of its popular Sport model. It is one of the best regarded sporty models in the small segment, and is now ready for a new generation.





Suzuki Motor Corporation will officially reveal the new Swift Sport at the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show and recently announced the availability of some further images for publication.





Also included was a brief teaser video of the new model together with some history of the Sport model since 2005.





Embodying the brand’s sporty profile, the Swift Sport has always held a special place in Suzuki’s model range since the first generation launched in 2005. The new third-generation model has undergone a complete redesign and delivers an all-new level of excitement for sport minded drivers across the world.





The 67th Frankfurt Motor Show will be held at Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, and is open to media on 12 and 13 September, and to the general public from 14 to 24 September.









Tags: suzuki, suzuki swift sport, suzuki swift, suzuki swift images, 2018 suzuki swift

