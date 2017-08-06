Home » News » Suzuki » 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

6 August 2017 16:54:11

Suzuki is expanding the range of the current Swift with the introduction of its popular Sport model. It is one of the best regarded sporty models in the small segment, and is now ready for a new generation. 

Suzuki Motor Corporation will officially reveal the new Swift Sport at the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show and recently announced the availability of some further images for publication. 

Also included was a brief teaser video of the new model together with some history of the Sport model since 2005.
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed Photos

Embodying the brand’s sporty profile, the Swift Sport has always held a special place in Suzuki’s model range since the first generation launched in 2005. The new third-generation model has undergone a complete redesign and delivers an all-new level of excitement for sport minded drivers across the world. 

The 67th Frankfurt Motor Show will be held at Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt am Main, and is open to media on 12 and 13 September, and to the general public from 14 to 24 September.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Suzuki, New Vehicles

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed Photos (6 photos)
  • 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed
  • 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed
  • 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed
  • 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance

    Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance

  2. 2017 Cadillac sales are up once again

    2017 Cadillac sales are up once again

  3. 2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS

    2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS

  4.  
  5. Volvo and Geely form a new joint-venture for future electric vehicles

    Volvo and Geely form a new joint-venture for future electric vehicles

  6. Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

    Mazda CX-5 brings virtual reality in showrooms

  7. 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

    2018 Suzuki Swift Sport new images revealed

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Suzuki C2 Concept

    Engine: DOHC Twin Turbo V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 283.4 nm / 209.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 1999 Suzuki Ev-Sport Concept

    Engine: ElectricN/AN/A

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semesterRenault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com