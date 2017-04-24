2018 Subaru WRX US pricing announced

One of the most loved cars by those passionate of performance vehicles, the Subaru WRX is now subject to some important changes for the 2018 version.

With its 268-hp, 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged Boxer engine, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the rally-bred WRX is a performance and value benchmark in the high-performance AWD sport-compact segment.





The WRX comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and offers an optional performance automatic transmission, the Sport Lineartronic CVT with manual mode. Standard trim 2018 WRX models begin at $26,995.

The 2018 WRX debuts a more aggressive front-end design with a larger lower grille opening. The WRX features new front and rear suspension tuning for improved steering stability and ride comfort.

New measures that reduce unwanted noise include thicker door glass, revised door sealing and a foam-filled windshield header beam. A new, larger high-definition multi-function display (5.9-inch vs. 4.3-inch before) makes it easier to see vehicle functions. The standard WRX adds heated exterior mirrors (already standard on others), while the WRX Premium upgrades to a Subaru STARLINK 7.0 inch multimedia audio unit from the previous STARLINK 6.2 inch unit.

Additional upgrades on all models are a new sport design instrument cluster with color LCD display, power window with off delay on front driver and passenger windows, and dual rear seat armrest cupholders. Premium trim WRX models receive new 18-inch alloy wheels. The Premium trim models are priced from $29,295.

Priced from $31,595, the WRX Limited comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission. A Sport Lineatronic CVT with steering wheel paddle shift controls is also available.

WRX Limited models now feature 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment. The WRX Limited has redesigned LED Steering Responsive Headlights as well as LED fog lights help improve nighttime visibility. A navigation package including Harman/Kardon audio and Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert is optional on WRX Limited 6MT models for $2,100.













Tags: subaru, subaru wrx pricing, 2018 subaru wrx, 2018 subaru wrx us prices

Posted in Subaru, New Vehicles