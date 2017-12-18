2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

As we are geting closer to ending the 2017, Subaru is readying its range for 2018 with the introduction of a new special model based on the WRX.





The 2018 WRX STI Type RA delivers increased performance through weight reduction, suspension and engine upgrades and is priced at $48,995. The new limited edition model comes standard with a carbon fiber roof panel, the removal of the spare tire, a carbon fiber pedestal wing and lightweight BBS 19-inch forged alloy wheels.





Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI Type RA increases horsepower to 310 with the help of a new cold air intake and high flow performance exhaust. A retuned ECU and stronger pistons also contribute to the increased engine performance. The 6-speed manual transmission features a revised 3rd gear ratio and a short-throw shifter. The weight reduction, additional horsepower and revised gearing all contribute to faster acceleration.





Handling for the WRX STI Type RA is upgraded with Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension featuring special Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. A modified Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system gives the performance sedan enhanced stability control to keep it on its intended path.





WRX STI Type RA is identified by an exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around both the front mesh grille and new rear bumper cover along with BBS 19-inch forged alloy wheels in gold finish. An STI front underspoiler has also been added for better stability at high speeds.





The exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, a roof-mounted shark fin antenna and STI fender badges now come in a black finish. The rear deck lid displays the Type RA badge. The WRX STI Type RA will be available in WR Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.





The WRX STI Type RA cabin features Recaro performance design front seats with red bolsters and stitching as well as an embossed STI logo on the head restraints. The signature red stitching and accent trim is visible throughout the cabin.













