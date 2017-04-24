2018 Subaru WRX STI pricing announced

Along with the introduction of the new WRX on the US market, Subaru also announced the pricing for its more powerful brother, the WRX STI.

This version is powered by a 305-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine and brings rally-bred performance technology to the road with Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.

Handling improvements for the 2018 WRX STI include the revised suspension tuning as featured on the WRX, plus a revised DCCD AWD system, significantly upgraded brakes and this model’s first-ever 19-inch wheels. The DCCD system, which previously used a combination of mechanical and electronic center limited slip differential control, now uses electronic control for quicker and smoother response.

The 19-inch alloy wheels feature a striking Y-shaped spoke design and carry 245/35R19 tires that help raise cornering performance while giving the WRX STI an even more aggressive stance. The 2018 WRX STI pricing begins at $36,095.

The yellow-painted brake calipers identify an upgraded Brembo Performance Brake System that now uses stronger monoblock 6-piston calipers in front, monoblock 2-piston calipers in the rear and larger, drilled rotors all around.

Highlights to the updated WRX STI include an STI Sport Design instrument cluster with LCD, Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH), auto on/off windshield wipers and Welcome Lighting. Also, new to WRX STI is auto LED low and high beam height adjustment control.

