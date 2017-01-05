2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI - Official pictures and details

As you already know, Subaru will soon discontinue the Impreza, but until then, the Japanese car manufacturer has revealed the modification for the 2018 MY. According to Subaru, the 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI will feature a new front fascia with a redesigned grille and a more aggressive air intake.





The Japanese car manufacturer says that the models also come with a revised suspension that improves the ride comfort and also the steering stability. On the WRX Subaru has redesigned the synchros for smoother shifting and also comes with a reworked clutch. The electric power steering also got some modifications.





If you are more committed to the Impreza, Subaru will offer a Performance package that adds Recaro eight-way power seats, red-painted brake calipers and newly designed 18-inch wheels.





If you are going to buy the WRX STI you have to know that the 2018 MY comes with a fully electronic control for its Driver Controlled Center Differential all-wheel-drive system. The 2018 Subaru WRX and Subaru WRX STI will hit U.S. dealers this spring.

