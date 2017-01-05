2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI - Official pictures and details
5 January 2017 13:31:07
|Tweet
As you already know, Subaru will soon discontinue the Impreza, but until then, the Japanese car manufacturer has revealed the modification for the 2018 MY. According to Subaru, the 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI will feature a new front fascia with a redesigned grille and a more aggressive air intake.
The Japanese car manufacturer says that the models also come with a revised suspension that improves the ride comfort and also the steering stability. On the WRX Subaru has redesigned the synchros for smoother shifting and also comes with a reworked clutch. The electric power steering also got some modifications.
If you are more committed to the Impreza, Subaru will offer a Performance package that adds Recaro eight-way power seats, red-painted brake calipers and newly designed 18-inch wheels.
If you are going to buy the WRX STI you have to know that the 2018 MY comes with a fully electronic control for its Driver Controlled Center Differential all-wheel-drive system. The 2018 Subaru WRX and Subaru WRX STI will hit U.S. dealers this spring.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 SsangYong Korando facelift - Official pictures and details
2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI - Official pictures and details
Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas
-
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
McLaren showcases the Monocage II, the structure of its future supercar
Ford F-150 is Americas best sold car for 36 years
Related Specs
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2001 Subaru Impreza WRX STiEngine: Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 373 nm / 275.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Honda and other important manufacturers are understanding that car sharing is a trend that will become more and more popular in the future, when owning ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...