Home » News » Subaru » 2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed

2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed

28 June 2017 16:46:24

Along with the new and refreshed 2018 Legacy, Subaru is also introducing the 2018 Outback on the US market. The fifth-generation Subaru Outback continues as a segment leader after more than 20 years. The car is equipped as standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, generous 8.7-in. ground clearance, X-Mode, Hill Descent Control and Hill Holder.

Offered in four trim levels, starting with a price of $25,895, Outback comes standard with a 175 horsepower, 2.5-liter Boxer engine and Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and paddle shifters, as well as standard 17 inch Alloy wheels. 

The 2018 models debut newly designed front and rear bumpers and new grille design. In addition, the Outbacks have new headlights and door mirrors with improved aerodynamics and reduced wind noise. 

The Outback 2.5i models feature an upgraded Starlink 6.5 inch Multimedia System with 6.5-in. single-touch gesture display, smartphone integration featuring Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aha and Pandora and Off Delay Operation as well as redesigned black foldable exterior mirrors and Driver’s Power Window with Off Delay Operation.
2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed
2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed Photos

Priced from $27,995, Premium trim adds the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way power driver’s seat which includes Power Lumbar Support, new 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching, instrument panel with LCD color display, auto up/down front windows, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new foldable body-color side mirrors.

The Limited trim Outback is priced from $32,695 and steps up the luxury with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 4-way Power Front Passenger seat, new 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, turn-signal side mirrors and woodgrain-pattern matte-finish interior accent trim. 

Premium, Limited and Touring trims have a standard Starlink 8.0 inch Multimedia Plus with a high-resolution 8-in. LCD screen featuring multi-touch gesture controls, Bluetooth hands-free SMS text messaging and dual USB ports. 


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Subaru, New Vehicles

2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Maserati GranTurismo launched in US

    2018 Maserati GranTurismo launched in US

  2. Mr Bean Land Rover Defender Heritage 90 for sale

    Mr Bean Land Rover Defender Heritage 90 for sale

  3. Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production

    Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production

  4.  
  5. 2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition launched in US

    2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition launched in US

  6. Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars

    Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars

  7. Italdesign Zerouno supercar ready for launch

    Italdesign Zerouno supercar ready for launch

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

    Engine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  2. 2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007

    Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STi

    Engine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320

    Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm

  5. 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204

    Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

New Vehicles

2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UKDacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...

Future Cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric carsDS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...

Various News

New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepowerNew Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
Copyright CarSession.com