2018 Subaru Outback US pricing revealed
28 June 2017 16:46:24
Along with the new and refreshed 2018 Legacy, Subaru is also introducing the 2018 Outback on the US market. The fifth-generation Subaru Outback continues as a segment leader after more than 20 years. The car is equipped as standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, generous 8.7-in. ground clearance, X-Mode, Hill Descent Control and Hill Holder.
Offered in four trim levels, starting with a price of $25,895, Outback comes standard with a 175 horsepower, 2.5-liter Boxer engine and Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and paddle shifters, as well as standard 17 inch Alloy wheels.
The 2018 models debut newly designed front and rear bumpers and new grille design. In addition, the Outbacks have new headlights and door mirrors with improved aerodynamics and reduced wind noise.
The Outback 2.5i models feature an upgraded Starlink 6.5 inch Multimedia System with 6.5-in. single-touch gesture display, smartphone integration featuring Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aha and Pandora and Off Delay Operation as well as redesigned black foldable exterior mirrors and Driver’s Power Window with Off Delay Operation.
Priced from $27,995, Premium trim adds the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way power driver’s seat which includes Power Lumbar Support, new 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching, instrument panel with LCD color display, auto up/down front windows, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new foldable body-color side mirrors.
The Limited trim Outback is priced from $32,695 and steps up the luxury with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 4-way Power Front Passenger seat, new 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, turn-signal side mirrors and woodgrain-pattern matte-finish interior accent trim.
Premium, Limited and Touring trims have a standard Starlink 8.0 inch Multimedia Plus with a high-resolution 8-in. LCD screen featuring multi-touch gesture controls, Bluetooth hands-free SMS text messaging and dual USB ports.
