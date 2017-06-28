2018 Subaru Legacy pricing announced in the US
28 June 2017 16:47:53
|Tweet
Subaru is updating its US offer and is announcing new prices for the recently revised Legacy model. The 2018 version is scheduled to arrive into retailers later this year and remains the only model to come standard with All-Wheel Drive.
The 2018 Legacy 2.5i, featuring a 175-horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer engine and standard Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters, has a starting price of $22,195.
This mid cycle refresh brings styling updates to the exterior and interior. Styling enhancements include changes to the front fascia, grille, side mirrors, and rear bumper design. The interior has also been refined. Also new is an available Titanium Gray interior color option.
The Legacy line gains additional safety features for 2018. A new system automatically locks the doors at 12.5mph and unlocks when the vehicle is placed in park and driver’s door is opened. As an added measure, the system will unlock the doors in the event of airbag deployment. The cabin is now quieter and includes upgrades such as acoustic insulated side glass in front doors and insulated rear wheel well liners. A tire pressure monitoring system that displays individual wheel pressure is also standard.
The 2018 Legacy 2.5i Premium begins at $24,295 with upgrades including new 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.0 inch Multimedia Plus System as well as STARLINK Connected Services.
The All-Weather Package (Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way Power Driver’s Seat includes Power Lumbar Support for increased driver comfort.
The leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching detail are new for 2018 Legacy. Additional standard upgrades on 2018 Premium trims are Auto Up/Auto Down Driver’s and Front Passenger Window with Anti-Pinch Protection, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new more aerodynamic side mirrors.
Beginning at $29,095, the Legacy 2.5i Limited adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, Power Moonroof, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, heated rear seat backs and cushions as part of the All-Weather Package, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 10-way Power Driver’s seat with two position memory and Power Lumbar Support.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...