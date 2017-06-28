2018 Subaru Legacy pricing announced in the US

Subaru is updating its US offer and is announcing new prices for the recently revised Legacy model. The 2018 version is scheduled to arrive into retailers later this year and remains the only model to come standard with All-Wheel Drive.





The 2018 Legacy 2.5i, featuring a 175-horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer engine and standard Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with manual mode and paddle shifters, has a starting price of $22,195.





This mid cycle refresh brings styling updates to the exterior and interior. Styling enhancements include changes to the front fascia, grille, side mirrors, and rear bumper design. The interior has also been refined. Also new is an available Titanium Gray interior color option.





The Legacy line gains additional safety features for 2018. A new system automatically locks the doors at 12.5mph and unlocks when the vehicle is placed in park and driver’s door is opened. As an added measure, the system will unlock the doors in the event of airbag deployment. The cabin is now quieter and includes upgrades such as acoustic insulated side glass in front doors and insulated rear wheel well liners. A tire pressure monitoring system that displays individual wheel pressure is also standard.





The 2018 Legacy 2.5i Premium begins at $24,295 with upgrades including new 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.0 inch Multimedia Plus System as well as STARLINK Connected Services.





The All-Weather Package (Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), dual zone automatic climate control system, 10-way Power Driver’s Seat includes Power Lumbar Support for increased driver comfort.





The leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching detail are new for 2018 Legacy. Additional standard upgrades on 2018 Premium trims are Auto Up/Auto Down Driver’s and Front Passenger Window with Anti-Pinch Protection, illuminated overhead console and front door pull handles and new more aerodynamic side mirrors.





Beginning at $29,095, the Legacy 2.5i Limited adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, Power Moonroof, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, heated rear seat backs and cushions as part of the All-Weather Package, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 10-way Power Driver’s seat with two position memory and Power Lumbar Support.









