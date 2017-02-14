2018 Subaru Legacy introduced in Chicago

After introducing the new generation Impreza, Subaru is using this year Chicago Auto Show to unveil the 2018 Legacy. The medium sized four door features revised styling and significant upgrades to comfort, safety, and multimedia capability.





The 2018 Legacy is now available in a 2.5i model with a 175-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine, or, as the Legacy 3.6R with a 256-hp 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine. Both engines come teamed as standard with the Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) with manual mode and paddle shift control switches. A retuned ECU for 2018 provides the CVT with more responsive and smoother acceleration.





The 2.5i will be available in standard, Premium, and Sport trims; Limited offers a choice of 2.5i or 3.6R engines.





Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring are standard in all trims, making the Legacy the only midsize sedan to feature all-wheel drive as standard on all models.

The Legacy adds to its array of driver-assist features for 2018, including available new Steering Responsive Headlights. Available in conjunction with LED headlights, SRH aims the lights into turns as the driver steers. Also for 2018, Limited models with EyeSight utilize the systems’ cameras for High Beam Assist, which automatically turn the high beams on and off depending on traffic conditions.





The 2018 Subaru Legacy will go on sale this summer.









Tags: subaru, subaru legacy, 2018 subaru legacy, new subaru legacy

Posted in Subaru, New Vehicles