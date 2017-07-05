2018 Subaru Impreza to make its European debut in Frankfurt
5 July 2017 11:55:15
To keep up the pace with the current rivals in the premium segment, Subaru has to act fast and to constantly renew its range. The Japanese manufacturer will do so by launching the new generation Impreza at the 67th Frankfurt International Motor Show on the 12th September.
Impreza has been built to be safe and secure and comes equipped with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and Boxer engine. Impreza is the second model to launch on the Subaru Global Platform and has an 5mm lower centre of gravity than outgoing Impreza, improving handling stability, hazard avoidance and increasing steering response.
New safety features are fitted as standard including EyeSight, Subaru’s advanced driver assist technology. Impreza has also received high safety scores at the crash safety evaluations in the regions where tests have been conducted.
In the US, Impreza made the Wards 10 Best Interiors list for interior design and styling, and for its easy-to-use multimedia system. Now its time to see what the Europeans think of it.
The Impreza model was first launched in 1992. Since then, approximately 2.5 million units have been sold worldwide and 250,000 units across Europe.
