2018 Subaru Crosstrek US pricing announced

Subaru is expanding its US range of products with the introduction of the new 2018 Crosstrek, the second model to use the Subaru Global Platform.





The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will be offered in three trim levels: 2.0i base, Premium and Limited when it arrives at retailers late this Summer. Pricing begins at just $100 over the last generation model at $21,795.





For the first time, the Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is available on the 2.0i base trim. This new model lowers the entry price for a CVT model compared to last generation.





Every Crosstrek is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is offered as either a 6-speed manual or CVT, depending on trim level. Upgraded from the previous model’s 5-speed, the new 6-speed manual transmission models have fuel economy of 23city/29hwy and 25 combined miles per gallon.





The Crosstrek 2.0i wears new 17-inch alloy wheels and has a suite of new standard features such as raised Stablex suspension and Active Torque Vectoring. CVT models have X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions.





The interior has been upgraded with black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels. There is also a new standard gloss black rear roof spoiler. All Crosstrek trims are equipped with roof rails and black side cladding.





A new 6.5-inch touchscreen for the Subaru Starlink Multimedia system adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, power door locks and side mirrors, multi-function display with fuel economy information tilt and telescoping steering column, security system with engine immobilizer, carpeted floor mats.













