2018 Subaru BRZ US pricing announced
6 December 2017 10:10:28
Subaru is renewing its sporty offer for the US market with the introduction of the new 2018 BRZ. The two door coupe will arrive in Subaru retailers in January 2018.
The BRZ, which received significant enhancements to styling and performance for 2017, gains comfort and convenience upgrades for 2018 to complement its sports car driving experience.
The model line starts with the BRZ Premium priced at $25,595, an increase of only $100 from the 2017 model year.
Subaru offers a Performance Package for drivers who demand even more from a sports car. The Performance Package is available on the Limited trim with the manual transmission. The brake system is upgraded to Brembo four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual- piston calipers and rotors on the rear. SACHS Performance shock absorbers are added to all four corners for improved ride and corning stability. Also included in the package are unique 17- in x 7.5-in black aluminum alloy wheels. The BRZ Performance Package is priced at just $1,195.
Subaru offers the 2018 BRZ in Premium and Limited trims. The long list of standard amenities includes LED headlights, power door locks, mirrors and windows with auto-up/down feature, and remote keyless entry.
Inside the BRZ, black upholstery with contrasting red stitching is adorned throughout the cabin including leather-trimmed door panels, center dash, shifter boot and parking brake lever. The leather-wrapped steering wheel comes standard with control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth.
Both trims also receive Incline Start Assist which holds the vehicle momentarily in position while the driver accelerates to prevent roll back on an incline.
With a price starting at $28,445, the Limited adds LED fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Front seats on the Limited models are upholstered with Alcantara inserts and leather bolsters, and the standard dual-mode heated front seats feature the BRZ logo embroidered in red on the seatbacks. A full security system in the Limited augments the Premium model’s standard engine immobilizer. The Limited models also offer an illuminating vanity mirror on both driver and passenger visors as well as front door courtesy lights as standard equipment.
BRZ Limited offers an optional 6-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle-shift control switches priced at $29,545.
