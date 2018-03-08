2018 Ssangyong Musso makes European debut
8 March 2018 12:45:25
Already introduced in South Korea, the new generation Ssangyong Musso is making its European debut during this year Geneva Motor Show. It is part of the new offensive of the South Korean manufacturer, along the new Rexton.
As Korea’s leading and only SUV and 4x4 specialist manufacturer, SsangYong is committed to refreshing its entire product portfolio.
Built on the same architecture as the new Rexton, Musso shares its body-on-frame construction to give an extremely strong vehicle.
Musso combines a five-seat crew-cab body style with a workman-like load deck that will transport a full-sized Euro pallet. It also carries over 1-tonne in load weight, and tows trailers of up to 3.5 tonnes.
Musso is powered by the same e-XDi220 engine found in the Rexton, and delivers a maximum power of 181 hp at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 420Nm at 1,600 to 2,600 rpm (automatic transmission). It is available with either a 6-speed manual or an Aisin 6-speed automatic.
Inside, Nappa leather seats can be found on the top of the range model for luxury and comfort. DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity feature across the range, while all but the entry level model feature a state-of-the-art infotainment system that includes an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wi-fi mirroring.
