2018 Skoda Fabia facelift unveiled
9 February 2018 17:59:27
One of the best sold cars in the small segment, the new Skoda Fabia is now ready for some fresh air. It has a restyled front and rear sections, the introduction of LED head and rear lights, as well as a refined interior.
Headlights and front fog lights with new outlines and lighting technology also freshen up the look. LED headlights and LED rear lights are now being offered for the SKODA Fabia for the first time. The choice of alloy wheels has been extended too, including the addition of 18-inch wheels for the hatchback while the redesigned instrument cluster, new trim strips for the dashboard and two-tone finishes for the seats update the interior.
The line-up of engines for the SKODA Fabia will consist of four petrol drivetrains, each with three cylinders and a capacity of 1.0 litre. The MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 60 hp and 75 hp respectively. The two TSI drivetrains are packed with turbocharging and direct petrol injection, enabling them to generate 95 hp and 110 hp. Both TSI engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter. The most powerful of the quartet of engines can be matched with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option.
The new Blind Spot Detection feature alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in the blind spot or approaching rapidly from behind when driving on multi-lane highways. The Rear Traffic Alert system monitors what is going on behind the vehicle and warns of a risk of collision when reversing. Another newly available feature is Light Assist, which automatically switches to low beam as soon as the system detects oncoming traffic or vehicles ahead.
The infotainment system ‘Swing’ now offers a 6.5-inch display and also allows drivers to use the full range of mobile online services from SKODA Connect. When equipped with the ’Amundsen ’ navigation system, the SKODA Fabia will also now offer the Online Traffic Information service with real-time information on traffic holdups. Meanwhile, innovative SmartLink+ technology makes it possible to enjoy all the benefits of the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLinkTM and SmartGate standards.
The revised model is being unveiled at the International Motor Show 2018 in Geneva. The market launch is in the second half of 2018.
2018 Skoda Fabia facelift unveiled Photos (2 photos)
