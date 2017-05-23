2018 Renault Megane RS to be unveiled in Monaco Grand Prix

Every Renaultsport fan is eager to see the new generation Megane RS. The wait is soon to be over as Renault announced the new generation Megane RS is due to be unveiled at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.





But sooner than that, the new Megane R.S. is poised to break cover in Monaco on Friday 26th May, driven by Renault Sport Racing Formula One Team’s Nico Hülkenberg. For the occasion, the car will sport a yellow and black livery to mark the 40th anniversary of Renault’s involvement in Formula 1.





Since 2004, the successive generations of Mégane R.S. have provided their owners with innovations, from independent steering axis front suspension and a choice of Sport and Cup chassis, to Recaro bucket seats, Brembo brake callipers and innovative R.S. Monitor.





The successive generations of Megane R.S. have all stood out as benchmarks in the compact sports car class.









Tags: renault, renault megane rs, renault megane, new renault megane rs

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles