2018 Renault Megane RS to be unveiled in Monaco Grand Prix
23 May 2017 10:33:16
Every Renaultsport fan is eager to see the new generation Megane RS. The wait is soon to be over as Renault announced the new generation Megane RS is due to be unveiled at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.
But sooner than that, the new Megane R.S. is poised to break cover in Monaco on Friday 26th May, driven by Renault Sport Racing Formula One Team’s Nico Hülkenberg. For the occasion, the car will sport a yellow and black livery to mark the 40th anniversary of Renault’s involvement in Formula 1.
Since 2004, the successive generations of Mégane R.S. have provided their owners with innovations, from independent steering axis front suspension and a choice of Sport and Cup chassis, to Recaro bucket seats, Brembo brake callipers and innovative R.S. Monitor.
The successive generations of Megane R.S. have all stood out as benchmarks in the compact sports car class.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
