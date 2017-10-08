2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is here and it has a PHEV version

Land Rover has officially unveiled the 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift. The model is instantly recognizable and comes with a new front bumper, a revised grille and Matrix Pixel LED headlights. Inside the cabin, the 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift also comes with th new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that features two 10 inch touchscreen displays. There are also new charging ports and the new Activity Key.





But the most important modification was made under the hood. The 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is now available in a PHEV variant. Named P400e this comes with the new 2.0 petrol unit rated at 300 horsepower and a 116 horsepower electric motor. In total, the hybrid powertrain delivers 404 horsepower and 640 Nm peak of torque.





The not to 100 km/h is done in 6.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 220 km/h. Thanks to the 13.1 kWh battery, the 2018 Range Rover Sport PHEV can travel up to 50 kilometers just in electric mode.





The SVR version now delivers 575 horsepower thanks to the 5.0 V8 supercharged unit. As a result, the not to 60 mph run is done in just 4.3 seconds. IN the UK, the new 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift has a starting price of 61.315 GBP.

