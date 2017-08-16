2018 Ram 3500 HD has 930 lb-ft and can tow up to 30.000 pounds
Ram has a big surprise for you. Starting this August, the FCA pick-up truck car manufacturer will put on sale the 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty model. According to Ram, the revised model comes with 930 lb-ft peak of torque delivered by the same 6.7 liter Cummins inline-six turbodiesel engine.
The engine is 20 lb-ft more potent than the last version and this value was achived thanks to higher boost limits and a higher flow rate.
As a result, the new 2018 Ram 3500 HD becomes the most powerful heavy-duty model. The Chevrolet Silverado HD and the GMC Sierra HD delivers 910 lb-ft, while the Ford F-Series Super Duty can offer 925 lb-ft.
The new 2018 Ram 3500 HD can tow up to 20,000-pound load from the conventional trailer hitch and up to 30,000 pounds via the optional fifth-wheel trailer hitch.
