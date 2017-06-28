2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition launched in US

You don't usually see luxury version in the truck segment, but Ram thought of changing that with the introduction of a new special edition, called Tungsten.





To be more precise, it is called 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition is the highest trim level Ram has made available.

Ram Tungsten builds on the popular Limited trim with an even higher level of sophistication and attention to detail. Notable additions are a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-colored premium leather throughout the cabin, including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center arm rest and doors.





Tungsten models also feature Indigo-colored carpet with rubber floormats and snap-out Frost and Indigo carpeted inserts. Real wood interior components and unique badges complete the first-tier trim.





Leading the exterior on Ram’s halo trim is a Tungsten Chrome grille with large R-A-M lettering, a design modeled after the Limited. The Tungsten Edition adds a sport hood (1500 only) to the body-color matched bumpers, mirrors, door handles and running boards. Headlamps feature a Black surround borrowed from the Sport model. Across the back, body-color “R-A-M” letters cover the tailgate.





Ram Tungsten is also equipped with air suspension (1500), navigational radio, remote start, backup camera, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats and RamBox (Heavy Duty, 6-foot, 4-inch bed only). The standard 8.4-inch Uconnect radio includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.





Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition starts at $55,120.

















