2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition launched in US
28 June 2017 16:56:36
You don't usually see luxury version in the truck segment, but Ram thought of changing that with the introduction of a new special edition, called Tungsten.
To be more precise, it is called 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition is the highest trim level Ram has made available.
Ram Tungsten builds on the popular Limited trim with an even higher level of sophistication and attention to detail. Notable additions are a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-colored premium leather throughout the cabin, including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, center arm rest and doors.
Tungsten models also feature Indigo-colored carpet with rubber floormats and snap-out Frost and Indigo carpeted inserts. Real wood interior components and unique badges complete the first-tier trim.
Leading the exterior on Ram’s halo trim is a Tungsten Chrome grille with large R-A-M lettering, a design modeled after the Limited. The Tungsten Edition adds a sport hood (1500 only) to the body-color matched bumpers, mirrors, door handles and running boards. Headlamps feature a Black surround borrowed from the Sport model. Across the back, body-color “R-A-M” letters cover the tailgate.
Ram Tungsten is also equipped with air suspension (1500), navigational radio, remote start, backup camera, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats and RamBox (Heavy Duty, 6-foot, 4-inch bed only). The standard 8.4-inch Uconnect radio includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.
Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition starts at $55,120.
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
