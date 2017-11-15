Always on the tracks of popular models like Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or Ford F-150, Ram is constantly updating the 1500 range. Now, the Americans have unveiled the new special-edition 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport.





The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be the final special-edition Sport the Ram brand will offer in the 2017 calendar year. Previously, Ram launched Sublime (Green) and Copper Sport limited-edition trucks earlier this year and an Ignition Orange edition in late 2016.

Special standard features on the Hydro Blue Sport include a black-decaled Sport performance hood, new-for-2018 body-colored Sport grille with black billet inserts and black RAM letter badge, as well as flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging. Black bezel projector headlamps and LED tail lights complement the black body badging.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport ties the monochromatic exterior theme together with body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles. Forged, polished 22-inch aluminum wheels are standard on 4x2 models; polished 20-inch wheels are standard on 4x4 models.

Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport interior features include blue color-matched highlight stitching on the instrument panel, heated steering wheel and door trim. Blue Sport embroidery accents the deluxe high-back, black, bucket, heated seats with mesh inserts, while blue Ram’s head logos flank the headrests. Blue anodized surfaces cover the instrument panel bezels, center console trim and door spears, as well as a new instrument panel badge. A black headliner completes the interior package. Full leather seating and trim is optional.

Optional features include 22-inch (4x2 only) and 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense and the RamBox storage system.

Production of the uniquely colored Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be limited to 2,000 trucks in the U.S. Price is $46,060, plus $1,395 destination.

The Hydro Blue pearl coat paint option is available on Ram 1500 Sport crew cab, short-bed body styles with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Both two- and four-wheel-drive models will be available.

















