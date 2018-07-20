2018 Peugeot Rifter UK pricing announced
20 July 2018 15:41:49
Along with the new Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot is unveiling its brother and rival in the same time: the Rifter.
Starting from £19,650, the all-new Rifter is available in Active, Allure and GT Line trim levels as either Standard Length (with five seats) or Long Length (with seven seats).
The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit in the all-new PEUGEOT Rifter uses a compact steering wheel, head-up display and large 8’’ capacitive colour touchscreen.
Active trim includes as standard Lane Keeping Assist, Speed limit recognition and recommendation and Active Safety Brake, air conditioning, electric and heated door mirrors, Bluetooth, DAB radio and aluminium roof bars. Prices start from £19,650 for the Short version and £21,570 for the Long version.
In Allure, the all-new Rifter adds electric rear windows, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, tray tables at the back of the front seats, 8” capacitive colour touchscreen with Mirror Screen (compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink) and voice recognition, LED daytime running lights and 16" 'Taranaki' Alloy Wheels. Prices start from £20,920 (Short version) and £22,620 (Long version).
The all-new PEUGEOT Rifter is available with the latest range of PEUGEOT engines, including the award-winning 1.2 PureTech 110 S&S petrol engine with 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as the acclaimed 1.5 BlueHDi 130 S&S, with a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Bianca White is the standard colour for all trims, with Onyx Black and Ardent Red available as options. Metallic paint in five colours (Cumulus Grey, Nimbus Grey, Pearl Sand, Deep Blue and Sunset Copper) can also be specified on Active, Allure and GT Line.
All-new Rifter additionally offers Advanced Grip Control with Mud & Snow tyres improving traction control through continuous action on wheel spin. This works in combination with the Hill Assist Descent Control, which automatically maintains optimal speed on steep slopes.
