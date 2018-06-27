2018 Peugeot PARTNER officially revealed

Peugeot is one of the leading manufacturers when it comes to commercial vehicles sold in Europe. Now, the French manufacturer is expanding its presence with the introduction of the new generation partner.





All-new PEUGEOT PARTNER is built on a version of the EMP2 platform that is used for the latest brand models. This enables shorter overhangs and a small turning circle for easy manoeuvring: the kerb to kerb turning radius is only 10.82m for the Standard version and 11.43m for the Long version. The payload is one of the best in the segment, with values of 650kg and up to 1000kg for certain versions, both Standard and Long.





New Peugeot Partner has a length of 4.40m for the Standard version ensuring an optimum effective usable length of 1.81m. With a capacity ranging from 3.30m3 to 3.80m3 depending on the version, this is sufficient to accommodate 2 Europallets. The Long version, which is 4,75m long (+35cm), provides even greater load capacity. The effective length of this version is 2.16m and a load capacity ranging from 3.90m3 to 4.40m3.





Fleet Managers can choose from 3 different telematics packages from Free2Move Connect Fleet, providing efficiency and optimisation of fleet management. These use true vehicle CAN bus data to provide accurate information to suit a fleet manager’s needs – whether that’s mileage tracking, hours of use, fuel consumption or real-time monitoring of service intervals and mechanical alerts. Driving analysis with customised advice for the driver and real-time location tracking are also available, assisting businesses in driving down both the costs and risk associated with vehicle management.





The new PARTNER has electric parking brake, adaptive cruise control, extended traffic sign recognition, active lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, active safety brake, a tow-bar stabiliser, automatic headlight dipping, blind spot monitoring and hands-free entry and start.





All-new PEUGEOT PARTNER has a generous load capacity and payload and is also fitted with an Overload Alert System - a new on-board technology to guarantee total safety. The mass is automatically measured when the ignition is switched on and can also be measured from the load area when the vehicle is stationary. Once 90% of the total load capacity has been reached, a white LED lights up on the control button; if the maximum authorised load is exceeded a yellow LED lights up, supplemented by a visual warning on the dashboard. By avoiding vehicle overload, the handling is not compromised and associated dangers, such as burst tyres, loss of control of the vehicle, premature wear of components, higher fuel consumption and the risk of being fined may be avoided. Unprecedented and unique in all segments of the LCV market, this equipment is available as an option.





A large 8" colour touch screen provides connectivity. Located within easy reach and tilted towards the driver, it comes with two USB sockets, one auxiliary socket and Bluetooth. Wireless smartphone charging is also available as an option. The system is supplemented by Mirror Screen that is compatible with Mirror Link, Apple Carplay and Android Auto.





Petrol engines feature two versions of the 1.2 PureTech engine; a PureTech 130 S&S with EAT8 eight-speed automatic transmission (available in 2019) and a PureTech 110 S&S with manual six-speed gearbox. PureTech engines are fitted with a Gasoline Particulate Filter to reduce particle emissions.





Three diesel engines are available; a BlueHDi 130 S&S with manual 6-speed gearbox or EAT8 eight-speed automatic transmission, a BlueHDi 100 S&S with manual five-speed gearbox and a BlueHDi 75 with manual five-speed gearbox. Diesel engines are all fitted with a FAP particle filter and a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR).





All-new PEUGEOT PARTNER will be available to order from Autumn 2018.









