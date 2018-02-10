Home » News » Peugeot » 2018 Peugeot 508 will be showcased in Geneva

2018 Peugeot 508 will be showcased in Geneva

10 February 2018

We know for sure that Peugeot is working on a new SUV. It will be named 4008 and will complete the French SUV line-up alongside the 2008, 3008 and 5008. 

But Peugeot said the sedan customers have not been forgot. And this is why, during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the French car manufacturer will unveil the all-new Peugeot 508. The information was not officially confirmed, but Automotive News quotes "source close to the automaker". 

The new generation Peugeot 508 will be based on the new EMP2 platform, the same architecture found on the 3008 and 5008. On the design side, the sedan will get a completly new look. 

As you can imagine, the interior will be heavely influenced by the accessories seen on the 3008 and 5008. The engine line-up should get petrol units and turbodiesel engines. A plyg-in version might be on the works. 

