Home » News » Peugeot » 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details

2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details

5 May 2017 04:42:55

Peugeot has introduced the revised 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift. As you can expect, the design is almost identical to the outgoing car but it has some new features. The front part comes with the same LED DRLs but we have spotted a new grille which shuns the horizontal slats of the outgoing model with some small silver rectangles. 

The front bumper was also modified and has a different air intakes (which are there just for the design). For now we don't have any official images with the rear end but we are pretty sure that we will see a new set of taillights and a new bumper. 

2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details
2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details Photos
An important fact is that the 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift will feature new driver assistance systems which we already seen them in the 3008. The car will feature  Active Safety Braking and Active Lane Departure Warning, the Visiopark 1 system and the latest i-Cockpit system. 

Under the hood, the 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift will come with two diesel units and one petrol mill. The entry-level diesel is the BlueHDi 130 S&S engine while the range topping is the BlueHDI 180 S&S. On the petrol side you will get the three-cylinder mill.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Peugeot, New Vehicles

Source: Peugeot

2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details Photos (11 photos)
  • 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2017 Renault Koleos launched in the UK

    2017 Renault Koleos launched in the UK

  2. Volkswagen MediaApp 2.0 is a redesigned app for VW clients

    Volkswagen MediaApp 2.0 is a redesigned app for VW clients

  3. MG XS SUV launched in London

    MG XS SUV launched in London

  4.  
  5. Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales

    Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales

  6. 2017 Seat Ibiza UK pricing announced

    2017 Seat Ibiza UK pricing announced

  7. Smart Fortwo Pure available in UK

    Smart Fortwo Pure available in UK

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Peugeot 308 RC Z Concept

    Engine: EP6DTS Inline-4, Power: 162.6 kw / 218 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs

  2. 1985 Peugeot 205 T16 Group B

    Engine: XU8T Inline-4, Power: 316.2 kw / 424 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 490.81 nm / 362.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 2001 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: XU9J4, Water Cooled, Aluminum Block & Head Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  4. 2002 Peugeot 206 WRC

    Engine: Auminum Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 535 nm / 394.6 ft lbs

  5. 2006 Peugeot 207 RCup

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video previewVolkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Copyright CarSession.com