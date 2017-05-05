2018 Peugeot 308 facelift - Official pictures and details

Peugeot has introduced the revised 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift. As you can expect, the design is almost identical to the outgoing car but it has some new features. The front part comes with the same LED DRLs but we have spotted a new grille which shuns the horizontal slats of the outgoing model with some small silver rectangles.





The front bumper was also modified and has a different air intakes (which are there just for the design). For now we don't have any official images with the rear end but we are pretty sure that we will see a new set of taillights and a new bumper.





An important fact is that the 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift will feature new driver assistance systems which we already seen them in the 3008. The car will feature Active Safety Braking and Active Lane Departure Warning, the Visiopark 1 system and the latest i-Cockpit system.





Under the hood, the 2018 Peugeot 308 facelift will come with two diesel units and one petrol mill. The entry-level diesel is the BlueHDi 130 S&S engine while the range topping is the BlueHDI 180 S&S. On the petrol side you will get the three-cylinder mill.

Tags: 2018 peugeot 308, peugeot 308, peugeot 308 facelift

Posted in Peugeot, New Vehicles

Source: Peugeot