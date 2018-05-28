2018 Peugeot 108 facelift introduced
28 May 2018 18:17:30
Peugeot wants to make its 108 model a trendy urban car, even if the model could use a new generation already. The French manufacturer decided to offer it a restyle, subtle but good enough to increase its appeal.
First of all, there are two new body colours: CALVI BLUE, a deep blue that enhances PEUGEOT 108's elegant, sporty lines, and GREEN FIZZ, a bright, sparkling green tone.
On the saloon version, all body colours can now be complemented by the "Black Diamond" roof, which is provided as standard on the GT Line and is available as an option on Active, Style and Allure.
New trim packs are also available. The first is the GREEN FIZZ pack, with JUSA GREEN SQUARE upholstery with elegant green strips contrasting well with grey and black strips heightened by mottled grey beading. The dashboard features matching GREEN FIZZ air vent surrounds and gear knob that stands out against the glossy black backdrop.
There is also a new DISPLAY theme to really make your PEUGEOT 108 stand out - a full pack comprising pink front wing and door-surround trim, pink wheel nuts for alloy wheel rims, over-mats, gloss-black door mirrors and a BLACK DIAMOND roof for the saloon version or black canvas for the convertible.
The GT Line version, available in a 5-door version, features a BLACK DIAMOND roof as standard plus new TEP RAYURA RED half-coated fabric upholstery.
In the technology field, certain PEUGEOT 108 versions now enjoy Triple Play connectivity (Mirrorlink, Android Auto and Apple Carplay) with capacitive screen display, complemented by voice recognition (S-Voice Android and Apple’s Siri).
In addition to existing driving aids, such as emergency brake assist (Active City Brake) and Lane Departure Warning System (AFIL), Peugeot 108 now features a road sign recognition system. Road signs indicating speed limits and the start and end of overtaking zones are displayed on the touch screen. The system is also able to detect road signs indicating specific speed limits relating to lane exits or weather conditions.
For greater efficiency, PEUGEOT 108 now offers a 1 litre 3-cylinder 72 bhp VTi engine. This engine meets the latest Euro 6.C standards and is available with a manual gearbox (with or without Stop&Start) and the BMP5 electronically-controlled five-speed gearbox with steering-wheel mounted paddle controls.
Despite the increased output, the VT1's fuel consumption is lower, standing at an average for mixed-cycle of 3.8L per 100kms with a CO2 emissions level of 86g/km.
To further enhance the driving experience, acoustic comfort has been optimised. The engine is quieter, carpeting is thicker and the seals have been improved. Sound-proofing components have also been added to the door linings and in the engine compartment.
