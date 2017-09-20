2018 Nissan Versa US pricing announced

Along the new and improved Pathfinder, Nissan is also launching a revised version of the Versa. The 2018 Nissan Versa hatchback will be available at Nissan dealers nationwide and comes at the same prices as before for all three Versa Note grades: S, SV and SR.





For 2018, the sporty Versa Note SR grade adds standard Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Nissan Vehicle Immobilizer System and Easy Fill Tire Alert. The Versa Note SV grade adds the same new features as part of the SV Special Edition Package (previously named the SV Appearance Package). In addition, the SL grade is no longer offered and the S Plus grade is renamed the S grade.





Versa Note's forward-looking front end features a "V-Motion" grille that flows seamlessly with the swept-back halogen headlights, sharing a family resemblance with Nissan Sentra, Altima and Maxima. The roomy five-passenger Versa Note cabin provides a spacious total interior volume of 112.9 cubic feet and ample cargo space of 18.8 cubic feet. The interior also offers front headroom of 40.8 inches and rear legroom of 38.3 inches.





The 2018 Versa Note is powered by a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine, matched with a next-generation Nissan Xtronic transmission, helping achieve up to 39 miles per gallon highway fuel economy.





Versa Note SR offers a number of sporty exterior and interior treatments, including fog lights, rear spoiler, body-color side sills, suede-like seats, sport leather wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch machine-finished aluminum-alloy wheels and outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn signals.





Prices start at $15,480 USD for the Versa Note 1.6 S Xtronic.













Tags: nissan, nissan versa note 1.6 s xtronic, nissan versa us pricing, 2018 nissan versa

