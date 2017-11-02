2018 Nissan TITAN XD already available with a snow plow

Winter is closing in and Nissan wants to make sure you all are prepared for some heavy snow. The 2018 Nissan TITAN XD full-size pickup will be ready for the worst the season can throw at it with the arrival of a new Snow Plow Prep Package.





The package, which includes high-capacity, heavy-duty front springs, will be available this fall for use with a range of commercial and personal snow plows from five leading snow plow manufacturers: Boss, Fisher, Meyer, SnowEx and Western.





The Snow Plow Prep Package replaces the stock front springs with a higher capacity design, which increases front gross axle weight rating capacity by 575 pounds (from 4,325 pounds to 4,900 pounds). This allows fitment of snowplows up to 786 pounds (TITAN XD Gas Crew Cab S grade).





The Snow Plow Prep Package is available on all three TITAN XD Gas body configurations with the V8 gas engine – Single Cab, King Cab and Crew Cab – and on S and SV grade levels. The heavier duty springs were also offered on 2017 TITAN XD models (as the Heavy Duty GAWR Package), making vehicles equipped with that package also snow plow-capable.





The TITAN XD’s 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine, which is cast, forged and assembled at Nissan’s Powertrain Assembly Plant in Decherd, Tennessee, is rated at 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. TITAN XD is also available with a powerful Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel powerplant. The 2018 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD are assembled in Canton.













Tags: nissan, nissan titan xd, 2018 nissan titan xd, nissan titan xd snow plow

