2018 Nissan Titan and Titan XD pricing announced

Nissan is introducing the 2018 range of the current Titan pick-up on the US market. Pricing starts at $29,780 for the TITAN S Single Cab 4x2, $31,790 for the TITAN XD S Single Cab 4x2 Gas, and $37,340 for the TITAN XD S Single Cab 4x2 Diesel.





Every TITAN half-ton is powered by a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gasoline engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.





Available technology features include Around View Monitor (I-AVM), NissanConnect with Navigation, a 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, Sirius Traffic and Sirius Travel LinkTM, Siri Eyes Free, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and RearView Monitor.





The big news for the new model year is the addition of the new Midnight Edition Package, which is available on TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 and 4x2 models (Diesel 4x4 version only on TITAN XD). The Midnight Edition, which is also available on seven other 2018 Nissan nameplates, provides a custom look straight from the factory.





The TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Edition Package includes body color grille with dark insert, dark headlamps, black fog lamp finisher, black exterior badging, black mirrors, black door handles, 20-inch black wheels, body color front and rear bumpers, black step rails, dark charcoal interior trim and "Midnight Edition" exterior badge. This high value package has a price of $1,250 for all models and trims.













