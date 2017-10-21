2018 Nissan Rogue US pricing announced

You can find the most popular SUV in the world in Nissan's range. The Rogue or X-Trail in Europe, is the best sold SUV across the world. To keep things this way, Nissan is constantly updating the Rogue.





The 2018 Rogue goes on sale October 24 at Nissan dealers nationwide. Pricing starts at $24,6802 for the Rogue S front-wheel-drive model.





The 2018 Rogue is available in three well-equipped grade level: S, SV and SL. As in previous years, Along with the new ProPILOT Assist, other enhancements to the 2018 Rogue include the addition of standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trim levels, and revised Midnight Edition Package content.





The Midnight Edition Package is upgraded with additional “blackout” features and the list of special equipment now includes black outside mirror caps, black front and rear fascia accents, black V-motion grille, black roof rails, black rear license plate finisher, black “ROGUE” rear emblem, black “SV” rear emblem, “Midnight Edition” badge, black 17-inch SV aluminum-alloy wheels, black cross bars, splash guards, Midnight Edition floor mats and illuminated kickplates. The Midnight Edition Package is offered on Rogue SV grade in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Pearl White exterior colors.





All models are equipped with a responsive 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque. The engine is matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with standard Sport Mode and Eco switches.





Every 2018 Rogue also features standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 7.0-inch color touch-screen display. Also available is NissanConnect with Navigation system and NissanConnect with Navigation and Services. Other available technology includes Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) and standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

















