Nissan increases its presence in the SUV sector with the introduction of the new Rogue Sport crossover. Nissan announced U.S. pricing for the 2018 Rogue Sport crossover, which is already on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide. The Rogue Sport, which joined the Nissan crossover and SUV lineup near the end of the 2017 model year, enters 2018 with just a few refinements to its optional package naming and content.





The 2018 Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels: S, SV and SL.





For 2018, the new SV Technology Package (previously named the SV Premium Package) now includes the contents of the previous SV All-Weather Package, including Quick Comfort heated driver’s and front passenger seats, Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, leather-wrapped shift knob and heated outside mirrors.





The SL Premium Package now includes the content of the previous SL Platinum Package – including Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), and Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection.





Again in 2018, Rogue Sport shares many of the design, utility and technology attributes that have made Rogue Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in the United States. Rogue Sport is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable for younger, urban SUV buyers than Rogue. These buyers are looking for much more space than a compact sedan, while still seeking the maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel that Rogue Sport delivers.





As fitting of the Rogue Sport name, its fun-to-drive performance credentials are achieved by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension.









