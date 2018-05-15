2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid US pricing announced

Nissan Rogue is one of the most popular crossovers sold around the world and now is also one of the first to be offered with a hybrid option. The 2018 Rogue Hybrid crossover, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers in four select market regions – West, Northwest, Mountain and Mid-Atlantic, starts at $27,020 for the Rogue Hybrid SV front-wheel-drive model.





First introduced in the 2017 model year, the Rogue Hybrid's advanced 2.0-liter engine and 30kW electric motor, connected to the advanced Xtronic transmission, produces fuel economy2 of up to 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models. Rogue Hybrid all-wheel-drive models are rated at 31 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.





The 2018 Rogue Hybrid utilizes Nissan's advanced Intelligent Dual Clutch system. It uses a compact Lithium-ion battery and electric motor to provide supplementary power through its one-motor/two-clutch system. The first of the two clutches is a dry clutch installed between the 4-cylinder engine and the electric motor. The system also includes an Idle Start/Stop system.





The Rogue Hybrid has a net system horsepower rating of 176 hp. This compares to 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque for the standard Rogue model's 2.5-liter internal combustion engine. Both powertrains are matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with Sport and Eco Mode switches. Also standard are Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The 2018 Rogue Hybrid is available with an intuitive All-Wheel Drive system or front-wheel drive.





Inside, the front bucket seats are a special Zero Gravity design. The driver's seat is 6-way adjustable, with available power adjustment including lumbar support, while the front passenger seat is 4-way adjustable. The available Quick Comfort heated front seats are designed to immediately begin warming the body parts most sensitive to heat, such as the thighs and hips. Leather-appointed seats are standard on Rogue Hybrid SL models. In the rear is a split folding 40/60-split 2nd row seat.





Standard interior features include SiriusXM Satellite Radio (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately), 5.0-inch center meter color display (Advanced Driver Assist Display), 4-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary audio input jack, USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant (compatible smartphone required).





Standard Rogue Hybrid Safety Shield technologies include radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). The 2018 Rogue Hybrid SL grade is now equipped with standard Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection. Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) is standard with SL and optional with the SV Premium Package.









