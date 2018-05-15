2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid US pricing announced
15 May 2018 18:22:47
|Tweet
Nissan Rogue is one of the most popular crossovers sold around the world and now is also one of the first to be offered with a hybrid option. The 2018 Rogue Hybrid crossover, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers in four select market regions – West, Northwest, Mountain and Mid-Atlantic, starts at $27,020 for the Rogue Hybrid SV front-wheel-drive model.
First introduced in the 2017 model year, the Rogue Hybrid's advanced 2.0-liter engine and 30kW electric motor, connected to the advanced Xtronic transmission, produces fuel economy2 of up to 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models. Rogue Hybrid all-wheel-drive models are rated at 31 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.
The 2018 Rogue Hybrid utilizes Nissan's advanced Intelligent Dual Clutch system. It uses a compact Lithium-ion battery and electric motor to provide supplementary power through its one-motor/two-clutch system. The first of the two clutches is a dry clutch installed between the 4-cylinder engine and the electric motor. The system also includes an Idle Start/Stop system.
The Rogue Hybrid has a net system horsepower rating of 176 hp. This compares to 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque for the standard Rogue model's 2.5-liter internal combustion engine. Both powertrains are matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with Sport and Eco Mode switches. Also standard are Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The 2018 Rogue Hybrid is available with an intuitive All-Wheel Drive system or front-wheel drive.
Inside, the front bucket seats are a special Zero Gravity design. The driver's seat is 6-way adjustable, with available power adjustment including lumbar support, while the front passenger seat is 4-way adjustable. The available Quick Comfort heated front seats are designed to immediately begin warming the body parts most sensitive to heat, such as the thighs and hips. Leather-appointed seats are standard on Rogue Hybrid SL models. In the rear is a split folding 40/60-split 2nd row seat.
Standard interior features include SiriusXM Satellite Radio (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately), 5.0-inch center meter color display (Advanced Driver Assist Display), 4-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary audio input jack, USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant (compatible smartphone required).
Standard Rogue Hybrid Safety Shield technologies include radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). The 2018 Rogue Hybrid SL grade is now equipped with standard Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection. Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) is standard with SL and optional with the SV Premium Package.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version
Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV
Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours
-
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now produced in Hungary
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...