2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced

Nissan is updating the current Pathfinder on the US market and is reviewing its pricing policy. The 2018 version is available across US with a starting price of $30,790. Pathfinder was revised with more adventure capability, a freshened exterior look and enhanced safety, technology, performance and style.





For 2018, Pathfinder adds additional new features, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), an enhanced Midnight Edition appearance package and an innovative Rear Door Alert (RDA) system.





Other changes for the 2018 model year include two new colors – Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine; standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Services on Pathfinder SL grade (previously standard only on Platinum grade); additional four USB ports (six total); and revised option package naming and content.





The Rear Door Alert system can help remind customers of anything that may be forgotten in the rear seat – pets, valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. If the system detects that a rear door is opened prior to driving, and the customer does not open a rear door again at the end of the trip, the system can remind customers that something might be left in the rear seat.





The seven-passenger 2018 Pathfinder is offered in 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive configurations, and in four grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.













Tags: nissan, nissan pathfinder, nissan pathfinder us pricing, us pricing, new nissan pathfinder, 2018 nissan pathfinder

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles