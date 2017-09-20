2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced
20 September 2017 18:24:35
|Tweet
Nissan is updating the current Pathfinder on the US market and is reviewing its pricing policy. The 2018 version is available across US with a starting price of $30,790. Pathfinder was revised with more adventure capability, a freshened exterior look and enhanced safety, technology, performance and style.
For 2018, Pathfinder adds additional new features, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), an enhanced Midnight Edition appearance package and an innovative Rear Door Alert (RDA) system.
Other changes for the 2018 model year include two new colors – Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pine; standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Services on Pathfinder SL grade (previously standard only on Platinum grade); additional four USB ports (six total); and revised option package naming and content.
The Rear Door Alert system can help remind customers of anything that may be forgotten in the rear seat – pets, valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. If the system detects that a rear door is opened prior to driving, and the customer does not open a rear door again at the end of the trip, the system can remind customers that something might be left in the rear seat.
The seven-passenger 2018 Pathfinder is offered in 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive configurations, and in four grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
2018 Nissan Versa US pricing announced
-
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship
Land Rover Discovery tows 110-ton road train in Australia
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...