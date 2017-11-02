2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo US pricing announced

Nissan extends its presence in the US market of commercial vehicles with the introduction of the new NCV200 Compact Cargo.





The 2018 version is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting price of $21,780. The 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is designed to help business owners navigate their way through the challenges of tight spaces and tight deadlines.





For 2018, enhancements include: standard RearView Monitor, standard 5.0-inch color audio display on all grades, with USB connection port of iPod and other compatible devices, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant.





Every 2018 NV200 Compact Cargo also offers basic limited warranty coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The powertrain limited warranty is also 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.





Powering the front-wheel-drive Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a 131-horsepower 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine matched with an updated, next-gen Xtronic transmission. Fuel economy3 is rated at 24 mpg city, along with 26 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.





The NV200 Compact Cargo is offered in two grades, S and SV, along with a number of option packages that allow buyers to create the exact package for their specific business needs.













Tags: 2018 nissan nv200 compact cargo, nissan nv200, nissan nv200 compact cargo us pricing, nissan us pricing

