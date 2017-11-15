2018 Nissan Midnight Edition available on Frontier and Titan
15 November 2017 16:36:49
|Tweet
Nissan will extend its Midnight Edition lineup on many of its models in US. Having sold close to 50,000 Midnight Edition models in the 2017 model, Nissan is expanding the lineup to include Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.
Pricing for six of the nine models, which ranges from $495 for Sentra S and SR grades to $1,395 for Pathfinder SL – was announced today. Midnight Edition Package content varies by model but all feature black alloy wheels, "Midnight Edition" badge and black exterior accents (see below for details). Midnight Editions are available in a choice of Black, Gun Metal and White exterior colors.
Altima Midnight Edition: Black 18-inch SR aluminum alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black "Altima" and "SR" rear emblems, black V-Motion grille and black rear license plate holder, Prima-Tex-appointed seats, heated front seats, navigation system. It is available on Altima 2.5 SR.
Maxima Midnight Edition: Black sport spoiler, 19-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels with center caps, auto-dimming driver-side outside mirror, outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-RVM), driver-side seat memory, Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA), black rear license plate finisher, black Maxima" and "SR" rear emblems and black V-motion grille and lower surround. Available on Maxima SR.
Frontier Midnight Edition: Gloss-black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, semi-gloss-black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, black badging and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is available in Crew Cab SV 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission models.
TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions: Body color front grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers (TITAN XD only), black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, black exterior badging, 20-inch black painted aluminum alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers and charcoal interior trim. For TITAN, the Midnight Edition package is available on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 and 4x2 models. TITAN XD Midnight Editions are offered only on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 models with a Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2001 Nissan Alpha T ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhpN/A
2001 Nissan Crossbow ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
New Vehicles
BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
Concept Cars
Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...