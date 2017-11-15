2018 Nissan Midnight Edition available on Frontier and Titan

Nissan will extend its Midnight Edition lineup on many of its models in US. Having sold close to 50,000 Midnight Edition models in the 2017 model, Nissan is expanding the lineup to include Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.





Pricing for six of the nine models, which ranges from $495 for Sentra S and SR grades to $1,395 for Pathfinder SL – was announced today. Midnight Edition Package content varies by model but all feature black alloy wheels, "Midnight Edition" badge and black exterior accents (see below for details). Midnight Editions are available in a choice of Black, Gun Metal and White exterior colors.





Altima Midnight Edition: Black 18-inch SR aluminum alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black "Altima" and "SR" rear emblems, black V-Motion grille and black rear license plate holder, Prima-Tex-appointed seats, heated front seats, navigation system. It is available on Altima 2.5 SR.





Maxima Midnight Edition: Black sport spoiler, 19-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels with center caps, auto-dimming driver-side outside mirror, outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-RVM), driver-side seat memory, Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA), black rear license plate finisher, black Maxima" and "SR" rear emblems and black V-motion grille and lower surround. Available on Maxima SR.





Frontier Midnight Edition: Gloss-black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, semi-gloss-black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, black badging and available Midnight Edition floor mats. It is available in Crew Cab SV 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission models.





TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions: Body color front grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers (TITAN XD only), black outside rearview mirrors and door handles, step rails, black exterior badging, 20-inch black painted aluminum alloy wheels, body-color front and rear bumpers and charcoal interior trim. For TITAN, the Midnight Edition package is available on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 and 4x2 models. TITAN XD Midnight Editions are offered only on Crew Cab SV and SL grade 4x4 models with a Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine.





Tags: nissan frontier, nissan titan, nissan titan xd, nissan midnight edition, nissan night edition, nissan special edition, nissan us

