2018 Nissan Leaf is here - More range and new technologies
6 September 2017 16:40:57
Every body knows that Nissan Leaf is the best-seller in the electric industry. And now, this car has a new generation and this is great.
“The new Nissan LEAF drives Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is the core brand strategy for Nissan’s future,” said Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan.
On the design side we have some great modifications. The front part now was designed after the new Nissan philosophy and this is why it looks so good. At the rear, Nissan comes with a bold design and this is another good thing.
The new Nissan Leaf will be able to deliver 378 kilometers (NEDC) on a single charge. The engine deliver 110 kW and the toque has been increased to 320 Nm.
The new Nissan Leaf features three main new intelligent driving technologies. The first is ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system. Used during single-lane driving on the highway, it makes the drive easier, less stressful and more relaxing.
The second, ProPILOT Park, will change the way people think about parking. When activated, this technology will take control of all steering, acceleration, braking and gear selection to automatically guide the car into a parking spot.
The third, e-Pedal, is a revolutionary technology that transforms the way we drive. It allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop simply by adjusting their input upon the accelerator pedal.
