2018 Nissan Kicks US pricing announced

Nissan is completing its SUV offer in the US with the introduction of the 2018 version of the Kicks. The newest entry in the fast-growing affordable compact crossover market, the bold new Kicks becomes the sixth member of the Nissan crossover and SUV line-up.





Nissan announced a $17,990 starting price for the all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks, which goes on sale later this spring at Nissan dealerships nationwide.





The 2018 Nissan Kicks will be offered in three front-wheel-drive models – Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR. Each is equipped with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS). The engine is rated at 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft of torque. Aided by a Xtronic transmission, the Kicks fuel economy3 is rated at 33 mpg combined.





The new 2018 Kicks’ exterior combines emotion and practicality by blending bold wheel arch fenders and high crossover stance with familiar Nissan design signatures, including a V-motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights and floating roof with a “wrap-around visor” look. Available exterior features include standard Intelligent Auto Headlights (I-AH) and available LED low beam headlights with LED signature accents.





The 2018 Kicks will be offered in a range of seven exterior colors – plus five two-tone combinations. Three of the two-tone color schemes utilize a black roof and contrasting body colors (white, orange or red), along with one each orange roof/grey body and white roof/blue body.





Safety, security and driver convenience features are strong points for Nissan Kicks. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is standard on all grade levels, along with seven air bags and RearView Monitor. Kicks SV and Kicks SR add Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.













