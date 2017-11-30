2018 Nissan Kicks is ready for sale in US

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2018 Kicks during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new model will be available in the US starting next spring and the base price will go under 19,000 USD.





"This emerging CUV class is exploding with new entries for a very good reason – the combination of flexible utility and high value is ideal for active, urban new vehicle buyers," said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc. "Where the new Nissan Kicks stands out is with its bold style, personal technology, value and anticipated fuel economy1 of 33-mpg combined."





The new Nissan Kicks come with the familiar Nissan design but it can be personalised and this is a plus for the young customers. Nissan Kicks will be available with seven different exterior colors and it will also come in five different two-tone combinations. The car will feature Intelligent Auto Headlight in standard.





Inside the cabin, the 7 inch display is the main thing. The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the sound sistem is signed by Bose. Also, the 2018 Nissan Kicks is available with the Intelligent Around View Monitor, with Blid Spot Warning or Rear Cross Traffic Allert. The Automatic Emergency Braking System is standard.





Under the hood, the car will have a 1.6 liter 16V engine rated at 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft peak of torque. The engine resources will be sent to the ground via an Xtronic transmission.

