2018 Nissan GT-R US prices available

7 November 2017 04:48:58

Nissan is upgrading the current range of its GT-R supercar with the 2018 version, recently launched on the US market. The car is on sale now at select Nissan dealers nationwide.

Following last year's significant enhancements to the iconic Nissan GT-R – which included a refreshed look inside and out and 20 additional horsepower – the changes continue for the 2018 model year with the introduction of a new GT-R Pure model, the addition of Apple CarPlay to NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Services, and a new black "Kuro Night" color for the Premium Interior Package.

With a starting price of $99,990, the 2018 GT-R Pure model is designed to be the most affordable of the four GT-R trim levels. The differences between the Pure and Premium grade, which is priced at $110,490, includes an 11-speaker Bose audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system.
The GT-R Track Edition, now in its second year of limited availability, is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO. The GT-R Track Edition retains the GT-R Premium model's 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO's 600-horsepower rating). It has a starting price of $128,490.

The ultimate GT-R, the motorsports-inspired GT-R NISMO, is available in very limited numbers in North America. It features numerous motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car's performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain, creating a well-balanced machine at home on both the road and track. The GT-R NISMO is priced at $175,490.



