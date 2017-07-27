2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe US pricing announced

One of the most popular sportscars in the US received some important updates and now has also updated prices. Seen from outside, the 370Z Coupe features dark headlight treatments, dark tinted rear combination lights, new blackout rear lower fascias and new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs.





Under the skin, the legendary 370Z driving experience has been enhanced through optimised acceleration and torque profile tuning. Manual transmission-equipped 370Z models (including the 370Z NISMO Tech 6MT) feature a new motorsports-inspired EXEDY high-performance clutch.





One vibrant new premium exterior color, Passion Red, is added for 2018 (except NISMO models) – with a tinted clearcoat that includes Nano-sized pigments for unparalleled depth and character. Two additional speakers (six total) are added to base Coupe and Roaster models.





In addition, a new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z. Intended for 370Z Coupe buyers who want to stand out from the crowd even further, the new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z grade. The Heritage Edition is available in two exterior colors. The Chicane Yellow Heritage Edition features black outside mirrors, gloss black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black Heritage Edition includes gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim.





The prices start at $29.900 USD for the 6-speed manual transmission and go to $31,390 USD for the automatic one.









Tags: nissan, nissan 370z coupe, nissan 370z coupe us pricing

