2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe US pricing announced
27 July 2017 18:12:40
One of the most popular sportscars in the US received some important updates and now has also updated prices. Seen from outside, the 370Z Coupe features dark headlight treatments, dark tinted rear combination lights, new blackout rear lower fascias and new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs.
Under the skin, the legendary 370Z driving experience has been enhanced through optimised acceleration and torque profile tuning. Manual transmission-equipped 370Z models (including the 370Z NISMO Tech 6MT) feature a new motorsports-inspired EXEDY high-performance clutch.
One vibrant new premium exterior color, Passion Red, is added for 2018 (except NISMO models) – with a tinted clearcoat that includes Nano-sized pigments for unparalleled depth and character. Two additional speakers (six total) are added to base Coupe and Roaster models.
In addition, a new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z. Intended for 370Z Coupe buyers who want to stand out from the crowd even further, the new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z grade. The Heritage Edition is available in two exterior colors. The Chicane Yellow Heritage Edition features black outside mirrors, gloss black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black Heritage Edition includes gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim.
The prices start at $29.900 USD for the 6-speed manual transmission and go to $31,390 USD for the automatic one.
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
