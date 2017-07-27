2018 Nissan 370 Z Nismo US pricing
27 July 2017 18:09:11
Nissan established itself as a manufacturer who produces not only 4x4 vehicles, but also some of the greatest sport car in the world. The best examples are GT-R and 370Z. The later was updated and now has some new goodies for the US clients.
For 2018, the 370Z NISMO Tech has changes that are performance related. Dunlop SP Sport MAXX GT600 high-performance tires, which adopt the same tread pattern as the GT-R, replace the previous Bridgestone Potenza S001 tires. The new tires offer a 20 percent reduction in rolling resistance and a one decibel reduction in road noise.
Also, for 6-speed manual transmission-equipped 2018 370Z NISMO Tech models, driving response is further enhanced with the addition of a new EXEDY high-performance clutch. The new EXEDY L-PEC (Light Pedal Effort Clutch) clutch was developed in part through EXEDY's relationship with Nissan Motorsports.
The 370Z NISMO Tech is powered by a 350-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL). Torque is rated at 276 lb-ft. Two transmission choices are offered for the 370Z NISMO model, a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission with standard SynchroRev Match, or a refined 7-speed automatic with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM), Adaptive Shift Control and manual shift mode with paddle shifters.
The 370Z NISMO Tech also features a refined 4-wheel independent suspension, NISMO-branded strut tower brace for enhanced body rigidity, and a pair of performance dampers to help minimize road-input vibrations.
Large Nissan Sport Brakes and a Viscous Limited-Slip Differential (VLSD) are also standard.
Prices for the for the 2018 Nissan 370Z NISMO with manual transmission starts at $45,690 USD, while the automatic one raises the price at $47,090 USD.
