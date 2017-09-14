Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US
14 September 2017 06:22:39
Trying to improve the appeal of the current Mirage, a small car in a very big US market, Mitsubishi is updating the 2018 version. Mirage adds interior enhancements to its ES base model to ensure consumers continue to receive the connectivity they seek.
Starting at $13,395, a new 7.0 inch touchscreen display audio unit with Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, rearview camera and steering wheel auto Bluetooth switches add additional functionality and value to the Mirage's ES entry-level trim.
Additional changes include a center console USB port and driver's seat armrests in the SE and GT trims. Smartphone link display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remains available in the SE and GT trims keeping the Mirage connected.
The fuel efficient Mirage has a highway fuel economy of 43 mpg and is supported by Mitsubishi's warranties: fully transferable 5-year/60,000 mile new vehicle limited warranty, 10-year/100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty, 7-year/100,000 mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and a 5-year/unlimited mile roadside assistance.
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US Photos (1 photos)
2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
