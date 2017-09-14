Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage updated in US

14 September 2017

Trying to improve the appeal of the current Mirage, a small car in a very big US market, Mitsubishi is updating the 2018 version. Mirage adds interior enhancements to its ES base model to ensure consumers continue to receive the connectivity they seek.

Starting at $13,395, a new 7.0 inch touchscreen display audio unit with Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, rearview camera and steering wheel auto Bluetooth switches add additional functionality and value to the Mirage's ES entry-level trim. 

Additional changes include a center console USB port and driver's seat armrests in the SE and GT trims. Smartphone link display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remains available in the SE and GT trims keeping the Mirage connected.
The fuel efficient Mirage has a highway fuel economy of 43 mpg and is supported by Mitsubishi's warranties: fully transferable 5-year/60,000 mile new vehicle limited warranty, 10-year/100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty, 7-year/100,000 mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and a 5-year/unlimited mile roadside assistance.


