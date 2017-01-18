2018 MINI Countryman JCW is here

MINI has officially unveiled the 2018 MINI Countryman JCW. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March.





Just like any other JCW model, the new 2018 MINI Countryman JCW comes with the 2.0 liter petrol unit that deliver 231 horsepower and 350 Nm peak of torque. The British model is fitted in standard with a six speed manual gearbox but on the option list you can find an eight speed automatic. The all-wheel drive system will be in standard.





As a result, the 2018 MINI Countryman JCW can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 233 km/h.





The new 2018 MINI Countryman JCW features a more sporty suspension setup and Brembo four-piston brake calipers for the front wheels. There is also a Dynamic Damper Control which firms up the suspension on the Sport mode.





On the design side you get sportier accessories and sport seats. The 2018 MINI Countryman JCW can also be ordered with a panoramic sunroof and with an 8.8 inch display for the infotainment system.





