2018 MINI Countryman JCW is here
18 January 2017 13:44:02
MINI has officially unveiled the 2018 MINI Countryman JCW. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March.
Just like any other JCW model, the new 2018 MINI Countryman JCW comes with the 2.0 liter petrol unit that deliver 231 horsepower and 350 Nm peak of torque. The British model is fitted in standard with a six speed manual gearbox but on the option list you can find an eight speed automatic. The all-wheel drive system will be in standard.
As a result, the 2018 MINI Countryman JCW can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 233 km/h.
The new 2018 MINI Countryman JCW features a more sporty suspension setup and Brembo four-piston brake calipers for the front wheels. There is also a Dynamic Damper Control which firms up the suspension on the Sport mode.
On the design side you get sportier accessories and sport seats. The 2018 MINI Countryman JCW can also be ordered with a panoramic sunroof and with an 8.8 inch display for the infotainment system.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Chrysler Portal Concept unveiled at CES Las Vegas

FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016

Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology

More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details

Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
