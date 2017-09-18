2018 Mercedes S560e US pricing announced

Mercedes is strengthening its presence in US market with the addition of a new and eco friendly limousine: the S560e version. The car debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt International Auto Show in September and is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in mid-2019.





The hybrid drive system in the S560e combines the 362 hp of the V6 spark-ignition engine with an electric output of 90 kW.





The third-generation hybrid transmission evolved on the basis of the 9G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission. The torque converter, clutch and electric motor are housed in the innovative hybrid drive unit. The compact design was achieved by integrating and connecting the separating clutch, torsional vibration damper and torque converter lock-up clutch within the rotor of the electric motor.





Developed with Bosch as part of the EM-motive joint venture, the electric motor was specially designed for the 9G-TRONIC plug-in hybrid transmission. The new, significantly enhanced power electronics have allowed further increases in output and torque. The electric output of 90 kW and 325 lb-ft contributes to the effortlessly superior driving sensation in the S-Class.





The S560e has an approximate all-electric range of 25 miles. A crucial factor here is that, although the battery size remains unchanged, the new lithium-ion battery has an increased rated capacity of 13.5 kWh.





The standard equipment for the S560e is extensive and includes special features such as extended pre-entry climate control. The S-Class is air-conditioned to the preset temperature ready for the start of the trip, assuming the driver has entered the departure time, for example via the Mercedes me app. This is possible due to the electrically driven refrigerant compressor and electric heating elements. Furthermore, preheating encompasses not just the interior air but also the heated seats, steering wheel and armrests in the doors and center console, while cooling also activates the seat ventilation (optional).









Tags: mercedes, mercedes s560e, mercedes s-class hybrid, mercedes s560e us pricing

