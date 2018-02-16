2018 Mercedes Maybach S-Class launched
16 February 2018 18:56:41
Mercedes allowed Maybach name to survive and now is attached to the most exclusive and luxurious versions of the current model range. The most recent addition to Maybach range is the facelifted S-class.
A new radiator grille, optional two-tone paintwork and new exclusive color combinations in the interior ensure an even more distinguished look. The enhanced Mercedes-Maybach will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018 as a 2019 model year offering.
A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit, and first made an appearance in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive coupe that thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand when it premiered at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August 2016.
The two-tone exterior paint finish is also a classic Mercedes-Maybach theme, now available in nine different color combinations. The exterior look of the top model is rounded off by a new, luxury 20-inch multi-spoke wheel. There are also three exclusive 20-inch wheels to choose from for the Mercedes-Maybach, including the iconic wheel that first debuted on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Cabriolet.
Two new exclusive color combinations are offered in the interior: Armagnac Brown/Black and Savanna Beige/Black. The black Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper-, gold- or platinum-colored contrasting topstitching. A newly available trim option is also available in designo Magnolia flowing lines.
With a length of 215 inches and a wheelbase of 132.5 inches, the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz model range exceeds the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan by nearly 10 inches in both dimensions. Rear passengers benefit from these increased dimensions in terms of legroom, as well as from standard equipment that includes Executive seats and extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin.
The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach enhancements will be premiered at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018.
