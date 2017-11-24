2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet US prices announced

Even if we are very close to winter season, Mercedes is introducing in US the all new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. Starting at $66,300 for the E400 Cabriolet and $68,800 for the E400 4MATIC Cabriolet, the E-Class Cabriolet joins a range of convertibles in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.





Available in dark brown, dark blue, red or black, the fully automatic acoustic soft top features sophisticated insulation that reduces wind and driving noise at highway speeds. The soft-top structure and insulation has an equally positive effect on climate control and comfort, making the Cabriolet suitable for use year-round.





Compared with its predecessor, the new E-Class Cabriolet has grown in length, width, wheelbase, and boasts a wider track. Its considerably larger footprint benefits passengers in the rear in particular.





The luxurious seats for all four occupants feature a sporty sculpted individual-seat character. Standard-fit automatic belt presenters for the front seats help the occupants to fasten their seat belts.





The 50:50 folding rear seat backrests create a through-loading feature in the interior – another advantage when it comes to daily driving.









