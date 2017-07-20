2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
20 July 2017 02:13:19
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class. This is ther first premium pick-up model available on the market and comes with a special design, a Mercedes-Benz specific interior and great performances.
First of all, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes with a massive radiator grille, big headlights and unique body lines. Inside the cabin, the customers will get the best you can from a Mercedes-Benz model. According to the German car manufacturer, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in three different trims: Pure (rugged), Progressive (a more consumer oriented version) and Power (the lifestyle variant).
No matter what version you have picked up, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with four doors and a bed that has 1.5 meters long and has 1.5 meters of widith. The first premium pick-up on the market will be able to carry up to 1.1 tonnes and will tow up to 3.5 tonnes.
At launch, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with a diesel unit that is offered in two power versions (163 HP and 190 HP). In some markets, the German car manufacturer will also offer a petrol unit rated at 165 horsepower. Later next year, Mercedes-Benz will come with a V6 diesel unit rated at 258 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque.
The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be built at Nissan's factory in Barcelona, Spain and at Renault's factory in Cordoba, Argentina.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Buick has officially unveiled the all-new Regal GS
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
Peugeot is working on a Golf R rival
-
Mercedes-Benz X-Class - Last teaser before debut
Hyundai i30 N official information and photos
Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan receive new petrol engines in UK
Related Specs
1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand PrixEngine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A
1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand PrixEngine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ConvertibleEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...