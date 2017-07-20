2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class. This is ther first premium pick-up model available on the market and comes with a special design, a Mercedes-Benz specific interior and great performances.





First of all, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes with a massive radiator grille, big headlights and unique body lines. Inside the cabin, the customers will get the best you can from a Mercedes-Benz model. According to the German car manufacturer, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in three different trims: Pure (rugged), Progressive (a more consumer oriented version) and Power (the lifestyle variant).





No matter what version you have picked up, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with four doors and a bed that has 1.5 meters long and has 1.5 meters of widith. The first premium pick-up on the market will be able to carry up to 1.1 tonnes and will tow up to 3.5 tonnes.





At launch, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with a diesel unit that is offered in two power versions (163 HP and 190 HP). In some markets, the German car manufacturer will also offer a petrol unit rated at 165 horsepower. Later next year, Mercedes-Benz will come with a V6 diesel unit rated at 258 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque.





The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be built at Nissan's factory in Barcelona, Spain and at Renault's factory in Cordoba, Argentina.

Source: Mercedes-Benz