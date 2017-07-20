Home » News » Mercedes » 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details

20 July 2017 02:13:19

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class. This is ther first premium pick-up model available on the market and comes with a special design, a Mercedes-Benz specific interior and great performances. 

First of all, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes with a massive radiator grille, big headlights and unique body lines. Inside the cabin, the customers will get the best you can from a Mercedes-Benz model. According to the German car manufacturer, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in three different trims: Pure (rugged), Progressive (a more consumer oriented version) and Power (the lifestyle variant). 

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details Photos
No matter what version you have picked up, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with four doors and a bed that has 1.5 meters long and has 1.5 meters of widith. The first premium pick-up on the market will be able to carry up to 1.1 tonnes and will tow up to 3.5 tonnes.

At launch, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with a diesel unit that is offered in two power versions (163 HP and 190 HP). In some markets, the German car manufacturer will also offer a petrol unit rated at 165 horsepower. Later next year, Mercedes-Benz will come with a V6 diesel unit rated at 258 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque. 

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be built at Nissan's factory in Barcelona, Spain and at Renault's factory in Cordoba, Argentina.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Source: Mercedes-Benz

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details Photos (13 photos)
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Buick has officially unveiled the all-new Regal GS

    Buick has officially unveiled the all-new Regal GS

  2. 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details

    2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details

  3. Peugeot is working on a Golf R rival

    Peugeot is working on a Golf R rival

  4.  
  5. Mercedes-Benz X-Class - Last teaser before debut

    Mercedes-Benz X-Class - Last teaser before debut

  6. Hyundai i30 N official information and photos

    Hyundai i30 N official information and photos

  7. Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan receive new petrol engines in UK

    Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan receive new petrol engines in UK

Related Specs

  1. 1921 Mercedes 28/95HP Grand Prix

    Engine: Water Cooled, M 10546, Inline-6, Power: 73.8 kw / 99 bhp @ 1800 rpmN/A

  2. 1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand Prix

    Engine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A

  3. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepowerNew Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com