Home » News » Mercedes » 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture

3 January 2017 12:13:38

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show. Even though the event will kick off in a few days, the German car manufacturer has decided to publish a teaser picture of the car. 

Thanks to the picture we now have an idea about the exterior modifications of the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift. The front part will come with a new spoiler, a modified grille and restyled headlights. According to some spy pictures, at the back we will also see a new spoiler and a new signature for the LED taillights. 

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture
Inside the cabin the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will bring some important modifications. The German car manufacturer will put the latest technology and will also come with high quality materials. Under the hood there will be no modifications. 

On the European market, customers will have lots of diesel and petrol units but on the US the GLA facelift will only come with a 2.0 liter petrol unit and with the 2.0 AMG crafted engine. The four-wheel-drive system will also be on the option list.

Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Source: Mercedes

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture

  2. Volkswagen Golf is Sweden's best-selling car

    Volkswagen Golf is Sweden's best-selling car

  3. Infiniti QX50 Concept - First official pictures

    Infiniti QX50 Concept - First official pictures

  4.  
  5. Dacia Duster versus Bentley Bentayga

    Dacia Duster versus Bentley Bentayga

  6. A man will head to court for DUI of caffeine

    A man will head to court for DUI of caffeine

  7. A BMW M1 was found in a barn

    A BMW M1 was found in a barn

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 261.7 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machineHyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

Volvo introduces Android Auto support on 90 Series modelsVolvo introduces Android Auto support on 90 Series models
Until now, all Volvo clients who had an Android-based smartphone were discriminated. And that's because the central media system did not offer Android ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Porsche 911 RSR official photos and detailsPorsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com