2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift - First teaser picture

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show. Even though the event will kick off in a few days, the German car manufacturer has decided to publish a teaser picture of the car.





Thanks to the picture we now have an idea about the exterior modifications of the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift. The front part will come with a new spoiler, a modified grille and restyled headlights. According to some spy pictures, at the back we will also see a new spoiler and a new signature for the LED taillights.





Inside the cabin the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will bring some important modifications. The German car manufacturer will put the latest technology and will also come with high quality materials. Under the hood there will be no modifications.





On the European market, customers will have lots of diesel and petrol units but on the US the GLA facelift will only come with a 2.0 liter petrol unit and with the 2.0 AMG crafted engine. The four-wheel-drive system will also be on the option list.





