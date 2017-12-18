Home » News » Mercedes » 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

18 December 2017 10:41:03

A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz has published a couple of pictures with the interior of the upcoming 2018 G-Class model. Now, the German car manufacturer is back with a video teaser. We don't know why, but the German car manufacturer dind't discolse any exterior details; only interior. 

As we previously reported, the new G-Class will come with a redeisgned instrumental panel and a new center console. The steering wheel is new and will feature some touch buttons which will control every thing on the car. 

Also, customers will be able to order the special 12.3 inch display intrument panel. You can chose two of those and you'll have the same interior as one seen in the E-Class or S-Class. 

The new generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class will come with the same exterior dimensions but it will offer more interior space for all of its passengers. With all the details about the new G-Class we will come in January after the Detroit Motor Show unveiling. 
 
 

