2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS UK pricing announced

Recently launched during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, the all new Mercedes-Benz CLS is already available for ordering in the UK. The third generation four-door coupe is available to buy with prices starting from £57,510 for the CLS 350 d 4MATIC AMG Line. The CLS 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced from £60,410, while the petrol-powered CLS 450 4MATIC AMG Line is available from £57,610.





The 350 d and 400 d both come with a new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine. It produces 286 hp and 600 Nm in the 350 d and 340 hp and 700 Nm in the 400 d. The 350 d can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the 400 d takes five seconds. Both have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.





The 450 uses a new 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder biturbo petrol engine, featuring Mercedes-Benz’s new EQ boost technology, consisting of a 48 volt inline starter generator. It has an output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque from the petrol engine, with an extra 250 Nm and 22 hp available thanks to the EQ boost system. It can travel from standstill to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.





AMG Line is the only trim level available, and comes with comprehensive standard equipment including 19-inch alloy wheels; parking package, including reversing camera; leather upholstery; split folding rear seats (40:20:40); 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Audio 20 multimedia screen; 12.3-inch cockpit display; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; Agility Control suspension; and DAB radio.





The Premium Plus equipment line is available for an additional £3,895, and includes Keyless Go Comfort package; Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering wheel; Burmester surround system; 360 degress camera; Comand Online infotainment system; and electric sliding sunroof.





Driving Assistance Plus package is optionally available for £1,695. The package contains the latest in driving assistance technology, as recently launched in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The innovative system now features route-based speed adaptation: the vehicle can detect upcoming juntions and roundabouts and adjust its speed accordingly.













