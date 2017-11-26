2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS - teaser video
26 November 2017 06:24:05
|Tweet
There is no secret that Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation CLS model. According to our sources, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS will be officially unveiled during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.
In order to cheer the fans, Mercedes-Benz has published the first video teaser with the upcoming CLS. The car will come with a revised exterior and with an interior sourced form the latest version of the S-Class.
In the engine compartment, customers will see the same six-cylinder engines, petrol or diesel but they will also have to choose from a four-cylinder line-up. For now there is no word on AMG versions, but we do know that Mercedes-Benz will build a hybrid version. With all details of the new Mercedes-Benz CLS we will come on Wednesday after the unveiling.
