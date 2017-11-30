2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS - Official pictures and details

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new model will be offered with three six-cylinder diesel units:





- CLS 350 d 4MATIC (210 kW/286 hp, 600 Nm; combined fuel consumption 5.6 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 148 g/km)

- CLS 400 d 4MATIC (250 kW/340 hp, 700 Nm; combined fuel consumption 5.6 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 148 g/km)

- CLS d 450 4MATIC (270 + 16 kW/367 hp + 22 hp; combined fuel consumption 7.5 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 178 g/km)





The German model will come with Air Body Control suspension, Energizing comfort controls and the very latest infotainment generation, smartphone connectivity via Mercedes-Benz Link and wireless charging. The standard appointments of the CLS are as usual very extensive: The highlights include LED High Performance headlamps, 18‑inch light-alloy wheels with mixed tyres, Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, a 12.3‑inch media display, ambience lighting including illuminated air vents, Mercedes me connect services and a communication module with LTE.





The CLS Edition 1 will come with some exterior and interior special features. These include e.g. the COPPER ART interior concept with seats in black pearl nappa leather with centre sections in a diamond design and copper-coloured accents, copper-coloured contrasting topstitching on the centre console, seats, armrests, dashboard and door linings, and a unique diamond grille with matt chrome pins and louvre with a copper-coloured shimmer. The Edition 1 is available with all engine variants.

